LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $25.45. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 6,940 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RAMP. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Stock Down 14.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

