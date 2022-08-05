LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 591,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,123,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

