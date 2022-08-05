Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 billion.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $423.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,028. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $448.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,200,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after buying an additional 52,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 215,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,334,000 after buying an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

