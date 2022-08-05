Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 45,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Loncor Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

