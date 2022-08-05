Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14,170.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320,646 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of PPL worth $37,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPL Stock Down 1.3 %

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.60 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.