Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,365 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $27,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $225.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.28.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 866,588 shares of company stock worth $191,036,015. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

