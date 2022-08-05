Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54,682 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $50,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,629,598. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

