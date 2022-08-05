Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $35.25 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227,952 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $35,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

