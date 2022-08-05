Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $45.47 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Enphase Energy worth $45,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $295.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.34 and its 200 day moving average is $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

