Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $59.95 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Booking worth $59,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,586.76.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,947.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,939.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,147.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 58.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

