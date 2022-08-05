Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $29.25 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 733,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.65.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

