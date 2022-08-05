Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,719 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $37,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

