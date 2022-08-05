Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 351,535 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $43,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.