Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 400,520 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Incyte worth $31,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 207,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 442,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after buying an additional 63,160 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 61.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Trading Down 0.9 %

INCY opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.