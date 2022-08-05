Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $39,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,871 shares of company stock worth $62,238,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,346.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,214.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,311.53. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

