Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,328 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 31,736 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $62,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express stock opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

