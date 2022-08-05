Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 32.83.

NASDAQ:LCID traded down 0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 18.13. The company had a trading volume of 474,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,775,379. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is 18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is 22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lucid Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,981,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,930,000 after purchasing an additional 684,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after purchasing an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

