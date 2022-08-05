Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $477,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,224,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $316.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.