Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LUMN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 160,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
