Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

LUMN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 160,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

