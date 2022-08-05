Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LYFT. Susquehanna lowered Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859,131. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

