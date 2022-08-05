Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.47. 80,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 147,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.