MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $126.77 million and approximately $2,067.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About MaidSafeCoin
MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
