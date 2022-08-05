Main Street Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 81.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

