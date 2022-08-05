MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.15

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.15 and traded as high as $32.09. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 557,821 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. UBS Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

