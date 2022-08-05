Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,157 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,157 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.20) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.
Banco Santander Price Performance
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.