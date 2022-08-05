Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,683,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.76.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $5.19 on Friday, reaching $92.24. The stock had a trading volume of 361,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,058,604. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $200.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $10.23. The firm had revenue of $205.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.80 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

