Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.70. 451,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.13. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$21.60 and a 52-week high of C$32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2000002 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Maple Leaf Foods

Several research firms have weighed in on MFI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$273,917.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,060.20. In related news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,060.20. Also, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank bought 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,479.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,479.76.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

