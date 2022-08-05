Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

MFI traded down C$0.61 on Friday, hitting C$21.72. The company had a trading volume of 566,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,312. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.40. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$21.60 and a 1 year high of C$32.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2000002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,060.20. In related news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,060.20. Also, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank acquired 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,479.76.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

