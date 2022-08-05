MAPS (MAPS) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One MAPS coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $243,539.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAPS has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAPS alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,456,215 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

MAPS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.