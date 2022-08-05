Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Cut by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.89. 76,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.