Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.26 million. Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.70-$1.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $26.28 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

