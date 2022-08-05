Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.43) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.37) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

