Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.33-$6.59 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 1.7 %

Marriott International stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80.

Insider Activity

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 625.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.