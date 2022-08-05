Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.33-$6.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.33-6.59 EPS.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.01. 2,138,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,811. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.83.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 625.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

