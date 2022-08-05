Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $164.89. 28,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

