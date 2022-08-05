Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,597,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $4,119,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.10.

MLM opened at $359.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

