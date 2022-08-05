Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $420.00 at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $394.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MLM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $418.10.

Shares of MLM opened at $359.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.92. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

