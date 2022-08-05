Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 164,011 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Masco worth $18,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam raised its stake in Masco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MAS traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.74. 12,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

