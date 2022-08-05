Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $422.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

MA stock opened at $356.07 on Monday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.69 and its 200-day moving average is $347.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

