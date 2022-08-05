Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,085. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 207.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. Match Group has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

