Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.86.

Match Group stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.65. 127,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 207.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

