Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $80.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,085. Match Group has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.