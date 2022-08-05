Matthew Friend Sells 4,139 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Friend also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NIKE alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,161,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.