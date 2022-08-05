Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 5,593 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

