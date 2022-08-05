Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,181 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

KNSL stock opened at $245.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.38 and its 200 day moving average is $217.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.81 and a 1-year high of $248.81.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

