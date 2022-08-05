Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,117,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.53.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 559,596 shares of company stock worth $70,454,029. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

