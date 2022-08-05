Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Mayville Engineering updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Mayville Engineering stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. 335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,287. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 million, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

