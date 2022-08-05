McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $331.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $332.85.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $7.20 on Thursday, hitting $345.01. 29,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,591. McKesson has a 12 month low of $192.38 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.85 and a 200 day moving average of $305.48.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 407.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,070.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,907,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

