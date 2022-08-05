McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $331.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $332.85.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of MCK stock traded up $7.20 on Thursday, hitting $345.01. 29,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,591. McKesson has a 12 month low of $192.38 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.85 and a 200 day moving average of $305.48.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,070.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,907,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of McKesson
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
