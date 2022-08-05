Mdex (MDX) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Mdex (MDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $85.53 million and $5.28 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mdex has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00623004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 910,265,401 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

