Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.25

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mears Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MER opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £228.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,818.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mears Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228 ($2.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.72.

Insider Activity at Mears Group

In other news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,640.73).

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

